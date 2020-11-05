In Luke 11 the prayer that the Lord Jesus teaches to his disciples begins with a simple address, “Our Father,” as a child to a parent, but who is heavenly. So, this prayer is for believers who have entered into the spiritual family of our God by faith.
The purpose of the prayer is not to have our will done in heaven, but to ask for God’s will to be done on earth by using us to do what the Lord wants so that his name will be glorified.
The variation in wording from Matthew 6 indicates that this is a pattern for prayer and does not need to be repeated verbatim. It begins with a focus on God’s glory for his name to be hallowed, or set apart, as holy and for submission to his kingdom reign now as well as for his second coming. We also pray for his will to come into our hearts and to be done on earth.
The emphasis on “our” (plural) shows that our prayers must go beyond our own personal needs to the needs of others as well. By praying first for God’s glory and kingdom, we learn to love him foremost.
By praying for others’ needs, we learn to love them as well. This is also reflected in the two great commandments to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind,” and “Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Luke 10:27)
— Jim Bound
