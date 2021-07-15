When Reverend Becca Girrell accepted the position of pastor at the United Community Church of Morrisville, she was looking forward to getting to know a new community and new congregation, leading creative worship services, building relationships and helping at free breakfasts.
But days after this new pastor-congregation relationship was confirmed in early March 2020, all public gatherings halted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the shutdown, Girrell and her family — including her spouse, Sean Delmore, the incoming pastor at Worcester and Elmore United Methodist Churches — moved from Lebanon, N.H., on July 1, 2020.
Now, over a year later, Girrell is preparing to worship together with the congregation in person for the first time on July 11. She says she’s both excited and a little nervous to engage in what feels like a new beginning with a congregation she’s met mostly virtually — if at all.
“In my 16 years as a pastor, this past year has been the most challenging,” she said. The pandemic forced most meetings and visits to a Zoom or conference call, and worship services have been held on Zoom, Facebook or on TV.
“I think the biggest challenge has been that Becca hasn’t been able to meet everyone in person,” said church administrator Claudia Niles. “She has done a wonderful job trying to keep as many of us as possible connected, and her services have been so inventive, especially at Christmas and Easter time.”
Other programs of the church have struggled, too. Niles, who also coordinates the Breakfast on Us program said, “Our breakfast program had to be shut down, which has been difficult for volunteers but most especially for our guests. But we reopened July 5.”
“As church folks, we are the body of Christ. It’s really hard to be a body together when we are not able to safely gather,” Girrell said. “We gave up something precious to us — time together, nurturing relationships — to protect seniors who were the more vulnerable at first, folks with compromised immune systems, and children too young to be vaccinated. That’s what it means to be church, to care about the ones who need care the most.”
