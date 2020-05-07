Last week’s Gospel reading was John 10:10-1. Jesus tells the Pharisees that he is the gate the sheep need to go through to be saved, and that he is the good shepherd whose voice his sheep will follow.
In the livestreamed Mass from the Burlington Diocese, Bishop Christopher Coyne said when he was a kid, his family once went to Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The gates leading up into the stands are narrow, steep, and dark, restricting the flow of people. But then you come out and see the ball field for the first time, wide-open and magnificent with the greenest grass you’ll ever see.
Today, many people struggle with the idea of a gate, a limitation. Young people leaving church often say, “I don’t want anybody to tell me what to do.” Yes, you’ll be asked to let go of sin, but when you walk through that gate, it opens up so many beautiful things. Bishop Coyne said he knew a young man who’d had relationships with many women, but when he joined the church and then entered a committed relationship, he found it freeing; it brought him to a place of serenity and happiness.
Jesus said, “I’m the good shepherd; my sheep know my voice.” But, am I hearing his voice right? Does it lead me to love and a place of communion with others where I can let go of hurts and grudges? Or does it lead me into angry proclamations of piety and self-righteousness? That’s not the voice of Jesus. The master’s voice will help us grow into a place of love, great serenity and happiness.
— Shannara Johnson