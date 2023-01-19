Fr. Jon Schnobrich asked the question: What first comes to mind when you hear the words of John the Baptist, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world”?
What ought to come to mind is Christ as a sacrifice like that of the Passover lamb or the suffering servant of Isaiah.
It is scandalous for our world to imagine that people would sacrifice animals in temples. If only they paid attention to an even more scandalous sacrifice that John the Baptist proclaimed: “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.” This is what the priest proclaims at every Mass.
At Mass we are reminded of the sacrifice of Christ — the sacrifice put an end to sin. On the cross, he knew every sin we would commit and let it crush him. Whatever sin you have committed, know that Christ experienced the pain and has granted you forgiveness, only have a contrite heart and believe in him.
Mass times Jan. 20-26: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m. Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses.
— Gabriel Lucier
