Fr. Sahaya Paul Cross, the replacement for Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam who left at the end of June, celebrated his second weekend Mass in Morrisville last week. He told a story from India where a group of young men entered a restaurant, shouting at the waitress and complaining about their food.
Observing an old farmer who sat quietly and prayed, they yelled, “Hey, does everyone do that where you come from?” The farmer said, “No, our pigs don’t.”
Cross spoke about the readings of 2 Kings 4:42-44 and John 6:1-15, in which first Elisha and then Jesus fed a large group of people with a few loaves of bread and a few fish. He spoke about their kindness and generosity, as well as the importance of sharing.
Coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m., is ALIVE!, an evening of worship, song, adoration and fellowship
Mass times July 30-Aug. 5: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m., Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions, Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
