One of the great maxims from the Gospels, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, is “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32)
Two essential ingredients for spiritual growth are honesty and truth. We must strive to be authentic, real and honest with ourselves, others and God in order to grow. Our culture denies that absolute truth exists; instead, it pretends that each one of us can proclaim and live their own truth, which creates huge problems.
The most reviled sacrament is reconciliation (confession) because when we openly admit our sins, we can’t hide the truth anymore. We’re afraid to give up control; we want the illusion of having control over our lives.
Jesus knew that honesty and truth make us come fully alive. They turn us into fearless human beings that are truly made in the image and likeness of God. Where there is fear, there is no freedom; where there is freedom, there is no fear.
Enjoy a free community soup lunch at the Crosby Center on Saturday, April 23, noon- 2 p.m.
Mass times April 15-21: Good Friday, 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday (Easter vigil with confirmations), 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass, except during Holy Week.
— Shannara Johnson
