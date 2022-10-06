In this week’s Gospel reading, the disciples of Christ ask him for an increase in faith. Father Sahaya Paul says that their intentions seem questionable since these men had seen Christ not long before performing many miracles.
Paul suggests that they want to do these miracles themselves for them to gain fame and fortune. Christ tells them that if they had faith as small as a mustard seed, they would be able to pluck up a tree and plant it in the sea. Then via a parable, he tells them that they are disciples not of reward or gratitude, but of the Gospel.
They are to spread it without reward and if they want an increase in faith, they must act. “Faith without action is dead,” Paul told us. Like many of the saints, we must kneel and pray for it.
Mass times Oct. 7-13: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
More at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, or 802-888-3318, weekdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
— Gabriel Lucier
