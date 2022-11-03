This week, Father Sahaya Paul examined the gospel regarding Zacchaeus, the tax collector that Jesus called down from the tree. Jesus told Zacchaeus that he would eat at his house, causing the crowd around them to grumble about Jesus eating with a perceived sinner.
When Zacchaeus heard this grumbling, he quickly turned his life around and did penance, promising that he would give half his wealth to the poor and pay back four times whatever he’d stolen. He would be left with nothing. Perhaps, according to Sahaya, Zacchaeus made that promise knowing he was innocent of their accusations. Nonetheless, we ought to be like Zacchaeus, who repented and wanted to join in dining with Jesus.
Mass times Nov. 4-Nov. 10: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One half-hour before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
