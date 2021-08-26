A Pharisee asked Jesus, “Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:36–40)
Fr. Jon Schnobrich said this type of ordered love goes back to Genesis. God endowed humans with the desire to know and love God. If we let the Holy Spirit penetrate every aspect of our lives, he will teach us how to do this. The greatest gift God wants to give us is God himself.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults starts Tuesday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m., at the Crosby Center. If you’re interested in becoming a Catholic or renewing your faith, contact the parish office.
Mass times Aug. 27-Sept. 2: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m., Wednesday noon, Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
