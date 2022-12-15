Father Sayaha Paul, on the third Sunday of Advent, preached on two individuals who rejoiced in this week’s gospel reading. One was our Lord, Jesus Christ, and the other was John the Baptist. The former rejoiced in the work of his predecessor, John, who made way for his mission. John in return rejoiced that the one greater than he was now accomplishing what had been prophesied all throughout the Old Testament.
Paul also called us back to the Virgin Mary, who rejoiced that she would give birth to our Lord. May we, like her, rejoice and join her in making way for our Lord by being loving, forgiving, patient and merciful.
Mass times Dec. 16-22: Friday at 9 a.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday at 5 p.m.; Wednesday at noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions are one half hour before Sunday and Saturday masses or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
