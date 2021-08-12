Many Protestants criticize Catholics for praying to Mary, Jesus’s mother. They call it idolatry. But Marian devotion, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, never stops at Mary. She is never an end in herself but one of the truest means to get to Jesus Christ. How could someone like Mary — a lowly creature like all of us — possibly contain within herself the word, the logos?
“She held within her womb the God that the universe cannot contain,” said Fr. Schnobrich. Our intellect is coming up short trying to grasp the enormity of this feat. It’s a great mystery of our faith.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m. the Eileen George prayer group meets.
Rite of Christian initiation of adults is back. Starting Aug. 31, classes will take place every Tuesday, 6 p.m., at the Crosby Center. If you’re interested in becoming a Catholic or renewing your faith, contact the parish office.
Mass times Aug. 13-19: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m., Wednesday noon, and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Contact us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org and 802-888-3318. (weekdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
— Shannara Johnson
