Father Paul Sayaha preached this week in the healing of the Canaanite woman’s daughter and on her own faith. Christ did not let the mother easily obtain this thing, but he was not rejecting her pleas either. He was trying to out her faith and humility.
She was not a Jewish woman, but she knew Christ was the Messiah, and fell down in worship of him. When Jesus said he came for the lost sheep of Israel and children at the so-called table and not the dogs, she said even the dogs eat from the scraps that fall wayside. In a way, telling of the coming conversion of the Gentiles, showing at the same time patience, humility, and faith and an example for us to imitate. After this, Jesus gave her what she asked.
