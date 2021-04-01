On Palm Saturday, Father Jon talked about the deadly sin of anger and wrath. Especially in these times, “unforgiveness has divided us from one another, and the tension is so thick, you could cut it with a knife.” Unlike the righteous anger Jesus showed in the temple when he turned over the moneychangers’ tables, or the righteous anger Martin Luther King Jr. harnessed to effect change through nonviolent resistance, sinful anger is a passionate response that goes beyond the control of reason and becomes a force of destruction and chaos.
We shouldn’t suppress our anger but ask God for patience and practice forgiveness toward those who have wronged us, reminding ourselves of God’s truths, “Blessed are the merciful” and “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
Mass times: April 1-8
April 1 (Holy Thursday): 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the Crosby Center until 11 p.m.
April 2 (Good Friday): 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
April 3 (Holy Saturday): 7:30 p.m. Mass (Easter Vigil)
April 4 (Easter Sunday): 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses
April 6: (Tue): 9 a.m. Mass
April 7 (Wed): Noon Mass
April 8 (Thu): 9 a.m. Mass
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before regular weekday and regular Saturday Masses. Reconciliation is Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
