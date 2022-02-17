“Blessed are you who are poor,” said Jesus, “for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude you, revile you and defame you on account of the Son of Man.”
Fr. Jon Schnobrich talked about an order of young nuns who were on the Oprah Winfrey show. In our world, the rich, famous and self-indulgent are considered the lucky ones, but those sisters who had taken vows of poverty, obedience and celibacy, stunned Oprah and her audience with their humility and boundless joy. Only a life in Christ can give us “this kind of deep joy that you just can’t fake.”
Join us on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m., for the monthly Eileen George prayer group at the Crosby Center. On Saturday, Feb. 26, noon-2 p.m., we are hosting a free community soup lunch at the Crosby Center. Everyone is welcome.
Mass times Feb. 18-24: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday to Thursday, no Mass.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
Confession: 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
