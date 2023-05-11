This week Father Jon Schnobrich preached on the topic of heaven. In heaven we shall be gifted four certain qualities: subtility, agility, impassibility and glory. The body will be subservient to the soul’s intellect. We will be able to travel at the speed of thought. There will be no more pain nor death. We will be able to grasp the glory of God and the vast array of saints.
Consider praying and staying focused on heaven, keeping an eye always on the end as to keep the means holy and pure. When one partakes of heaven, everything else before that will appear like a mere dream. In the beatific vision, by which we come to know God, the logos of God will be made clear and whatever evil we suffered will be given meaning.
