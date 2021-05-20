“Lifting up his eyes to heaven, Jesus prayed, saying: ‘Holy Father, keep them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one just as we are one. They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world. Consecrate them in the truth. Your word is truth.” (John 17:11b–19)
God is calling us to embrace oneness, said Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam in his homily. Why do we have so many different teachers among us today? Does this mean the spirit of God is now divided? No, we have to overcome our self-made division and achieve oneness by opening our hearts and respecting each other. The enemy wants nothing more than see us divided, but the holy church from the U.S. all the way to Africa is united by one language of love. If we remain in God, we remain in love.
Save the date: Memorial Day Mass at St. Teresa’s Cemetery, Hyde Park, Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. May Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary is Tuesday, May 25, 6-7 p.m. at church.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.