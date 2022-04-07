In John 5:30, Jesus says, “I can do nothing on my own. As I hear, I judge; and my judgment is just, because I seek to do not my own will but the will of him who sent me.” Lent is the time to enter a deeper relationship with God, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich.
We need to become like little children, openly admitting that we can’t do anything on our own. Neither should we want to, because we don’t really know what’s good for us. Inevitably, our fallen nature will get the better of us, unless we proclaim, “Thy will be done” and hand over our lives to God.
On Monday, April 11, 3 a.m. to Tuesday, April 12, 7 p.m., is set aside as 40 hours of eucharistic adoration. On Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m., the church presents ALIVE, a time of prayer, song and fellowship.
Mass times April 8-April 17: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (Tenebrae service); Holy Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Good Friday, 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday (Easter vigil with confirmations), 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession is 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment. Additional confession times during Lent: Sundays 7:30-7:50 and 10-10:20 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
