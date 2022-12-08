Father Jon Schnobrich, on the second Sunday of Advent, preached on John the Baptist. This holy figure was chosen by God to make way for the coming of Christ. He was controversial and called out sin when he saw it.
He prepared the people for the coming of Christ with baptism. His baptism was one of encouraging repentance, yet it lacked the grace of Christ. John’s baptism could not make us temples of God. Christ’s baptism could. “It explodes the soul in divine love,” Schnobrich said. By the divinity of Christ, his baptism through the fire of the Holy Spirit destroys sin and implants within us a heart on fire for God. We, by the virtue of grace working through the sacrament of baptism, become deified — a part of the body of Christ.
Mass times Dec. 9-15: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Parish Advent Mission from Dec. 12-14, 6 to 7 p.m., and at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The adoration of the blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions are half an hour before Sunday and Saturday masses or by appointment. More information at mostholynamevt.org.
— Gabriel Lucier
