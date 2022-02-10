Feb. 4 was the Feast Day of the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ. Sometimes, we believe that we can save ourselves if we work hard and defeat sin, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, but that power isn’t in our blood — only in Jesus’s.
Schnobrich also reflected on the differences between King Herod and King David. Herod was a pompous, self-serving ruler while David, though not perfect, understood the need to focus on God’s mercy rather than trying to get it right on our own.
Hell means drifting away from heaven; it means we stop saying yes to God and get preoccupied with the things of the world. We should ask the Lord to give us the grace to say yes to Jesus — today, tomorrow and every day.
Coming up on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m., Crosby Center, is the Eileen George prayer group. On Sunday, Feb. 27, noon, also at the Crosby Center is an introductory session of the Creighton Model Fertility Care System, pro-woman, pro-life, pro-family health care.
Mass times Feb. 11-17: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; and Thursday, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession is 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at the church or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.