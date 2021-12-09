“As a prophet, he was greater than Isaiah and Elijah,” visiting Dominican friar Fr. Timothy Danaher said about John the Baptist. People were flocking to him because it had been 150 years since Israel last had seen a prophet.
When he said, “Every valley shall be filled in and every mountain and hill made low,” John was talking about true equality under God. Everyone who meets Jesus is on the same level, whether they’re the pope or a leper. Danaher also talked about a famous Dominican priest, Antonio de Montesinos, who was the first priest to celebrate Mass on present-day U.S. soil and who was instrumental in establishing the concept of human rights.
Sunday, Dec. 12, is the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Please join us on that day for a special Advent penance service at church, 2-4 p.m., confessions available.
Mass times Dec. 10-16: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
More at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, or 802-888-3318, weekdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
— Shannara Johnson
