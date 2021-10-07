When the disciples asked who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, Jesus replied, “Truly I tell you, unless you become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”
However, it’s important to distinguish childlikeness from childishness, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. In our society, many are stuck in a state of perpetual adolescence, believing the world owes them a debt, which leads to entitlement and selfishness. In contrast, childlikeness accepts our limitations and sees them as a gift. It allows us to be receptive to God and to realize that we can’t do it on our own. We must focus on the horror of the cross and take our share of what Jesus endured for us.
The question who killed Jesus has a very simple answer: “I did.” It was for my sins, my selfishness, and my entitlement that he died. Being like little children gives us the humility that goes to war against our pride and leads us to the kingdom of heaven.
October devotion is Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m. at church.
The 2021 Rotary coat drive is Oct. 15-17, at the Crosby Center.
Mass times Oct. 8-14: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
