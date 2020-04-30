Last week’s Gospel reading was Luke 24:13–35, where two disciples meet the resurrected Jesus on their way to Emmaus, but they don’t recognize him and lament that Israel’s redeemer has died. He scolds them, “Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?”
In the livestreamed Mass from the Burlington Diocese, Monsignor John McDermott said in his homily he had observed people taking walks together around Burlington. Some look easy and relaxed, but others seem to have more serious conversations; there is a heaviness in their heart.
In the Gospel reading, the disciples too walk in sorrow, and right then Jesus comes, walks with them, and opens up the Scriptures to them. When we come to Mass, the homily hopefully opens the Scriptures to us and strengthens, challenges and encourages us. Even though we can’t gather for the breaking of the bread right now, the bread is still being broken.
The Lord does not abandon us. We may not recognize him at first, but if we believe in him, his presence will over time show itself in a more profound way. So, when we take our walk today, remember that Christ is walking with us. Let’s think about the Scriptures and how they’re affecting us, so that when we’re able to return to church, our understanding of the Eucharist and Christ himself will be that much deeper.
— Shannara Johnson