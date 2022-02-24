In Mark 8:31-33, Jesus tells his disciples that he must suffer, be killed and then rise again after three days. When Peter rebukes him, Jesus says, “Get behind me, Satan! For you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.”
After the fall from grace, our intellect has become darkened, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. It takes a lifetime to learn to think as God thinks, speak as God speaks, and act as God acts. In other words, it takes a lifetime to become a saint, but that’s what God wants us to strive for. Schnobrich recommended praying the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows when we deal with somber, sad and tragic situations.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, noon-2 p.m., we are hosting a free community soup lunch at the Crosby Center. Everyone is welcome.
March 2 is the beginning of Lent. Join us on that day for Ash Wednesday Mass. (Mass times below)
Mass times Feb. 25-March 3: Friday, no Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Ash Wednesday, 7 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
