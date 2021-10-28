In Matthew 20:29-34, Jesus heals Bartimaeus, a blind man. When Bartimaeus cries out to him, “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me!”
Jesus asks, “What do you want me to do for you?” Fr. Jon Schnobrich said the reason why he’s asking — even though it’s obvious what the blind man wants — is that God likes us to petition him for his graces. He invites us to discipleship and demands that we make a clear decision.
Personally, I find it interesting that this question mirrors last week’s reading (Mark 10:35-45), where disciples James and John brazenly demand that Jesus elevate them over the others. Here, too, he says, “What do you want me to do for you?”
But how different is the spirit of their request compared to humble Bartimaeuss.
Fr. Jon also talked about “the seven deadly wounds” most of us carry: abandonment, fear, powerlessness, hopelessness, confusion, rejection and shame. He suggested we ask Jesus to heal these wounds as we received the Eucharist that day.
Mass times Oct. 29-Nov. 4: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday (All Saints Day) 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday (All Soul’s Day) noon and 5:30 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
