On Holy Trinity Sunday, we celebrate the greatest mystery of our faith, said Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam. He told the story of a little girl who wanted to draw God. When her mother told her that no one could draw God, the girl drew a huge heart and said, “This is what God is.”
People kill in the name of God, and many focus only on his role of a stern judge. But the essence of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit is love. Ask yourself: What kind of God do I worship? Because the kind of God you believe in is the kind of God you will reflect in your own life and in how you treat others. Try to embrace and embody the divine spirit of love.
Save the date: Parish picnic and farewell party for Fr. Joseph, Saturday, June 26, after 4 p.m. Mass; ALIVE! A monthly event with reflection, worship and fellowship will be held Tuesdays, June 8, July 13, and August 10, 6-7 p.m.; Mary Consecration (books available while supply lasts), July 20-August 21, with group consecration Aug. 22. Call the office to sign up.
— Shannara Johnson
