This past Sunday, Father Jon Schnobrich gave a sermon on the raising of Lazarus from the dead. This miracle, one could imagine, was the one that broke the camel’s back. The Pharisees could not bear to stand with Jesus as he finalized his claims of being God by raising a dead man.
Now, Lazarus was not only a man, but a friend of Jesus. After weeping when he heard of Lazarus’ death, Jesus went and raised him from the dead — fully restoring him.
We see in the resurrection of Lazarus the fruit of the Christian life: the physical, bodily resurrection. We are encouraged in this gospel reading to hope and not only this but to weep when times get rough. It is not wrong to weep about our human condition. Christ had no sin, but we do, nonetheless, he wept, and so should we, in times of death or when contrite.
Mass times from March 31 to April 6: Friday at 9 a.m.; Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 8 and 10:30; Tuesday at 5 p.m.; Wednesday at noon; Thursday at 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
