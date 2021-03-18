We think sloth (a deadly sin) means laziness, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich in his homily, but it really means “genuine sorrow or indifference toward spiritual goods.” Sloth steals the joy and delight we possess when we live our life in and for God. Sloth can manifest as frantic busyness with worldly things, such as distraction through social media, TV, video games or even workaholism.
These may seem like harmless, small sins, but they edge souls away from the light into nothingness. They are Satan’s seductive, subtle way of gradually driving us away from God. It’s important, said Fr. Jon, to take time off our busy day to pause and simply be with God.
Mass times March 19-25: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m.
Devotions during Lent: Tuesdays, 6 p.m.: Virtual Rosary (Zoom) with Fr. Jon.; Fridays, 6 p.m.: Stations of the Cross in church with Fr. Jon; Fridays, 7 p.m.: Stations of the Cross (Zoom) with Deacon Tom Cooney; Saturdays, 3:20 p.m.: Rosary for Life with Diane Marcoux in church, followed by 4 p.m. Mass.; and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Contact the office for the Zoom links.
Reconciliation is Saturdays, 3:15–3:45 p.m., or by appointment. Contact the church at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, or 802-888-3318 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
— Shannara Johnson
