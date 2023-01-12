Father Sayaha Paul focused on the three wise men on the day of the Solemnity of the Epiphany. These three wise men came from Africa and Asia, following the star of Bethlehem to see the newborn king and to offer him gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Paul told us the diversity of the three magi showed how widespread Christianity would be, while the three gifts signified lordship, Godhood and manhood of the newborn Christ. When the magi were looking for the newborn king, they asked Herod for directions. Herod was the King of Judaea at that time, so the father told us that the magi were very brave in approaching him for the location of the true king. May we also imitate their bravery in seeking the word of God.
Mass times Jan. 13 to Jan. 19: Friday at 9 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday at 5 p.m., Wednesday at noon, and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions are 30 minutes before Sunday and Saturday masses or by appointment. Visit mostholynamevt.org, email mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, or call 802-888-3318 for more information.
— Gabriel Lucier
