In Luke 24:35–48, Jesus tells the disciples, “Thus it is written that the Christ would suffer and rise from the dead on the third day and that repentance, for the forgiveness of sins, would be preached in his name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.”
Like the disciples, we are witnesses, said Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam. Just like Jesus first appeared as a stranger to them, faith sometimes appears strange to us; that’s why many don’t share their faith. Keeping God’s commandments and personally encountering Jesus enables us to become true witnesses of Christ.
Fr. Joseph also appealed to the congregation for donations to a poor town in Nigeria where he taught 7th to 12th-grade students for a while. There, people have to walk for miles for fresh drinking water and live on under $1 a day. If you want to help, send a check to the parish office and write Africa in the memo line.
May 1: 4 p.m. Mass with first communion; 9 a.m.-noon, Stuff a Truck food drive, to benefit Johnson and Morrisville food shelves.
Mass times April 23–29: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15–3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
Reach us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, and 888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.