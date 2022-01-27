America doesn’t have enough great scientists and doctors anymore, said Fr. Sahaya Paul Sebastian in his homily on Sunday, because we’ve been killing them all in the womb.
Sunday was the day after the very well-attended March for Life in Montpelier where, despite minus-20-degree weather, hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathered to show their support. Sebastian reminded the congregation that life is sacred and that every baby deserves a chance to live, grow up and make a difference in the world.
Mass times Jan. 28-Feb. 3: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday and Tuesday, no Mass; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, no Mass.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
Confession: 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
