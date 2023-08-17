In this week’s gospel, Christ walks on the sea during a storm and lets Peter do the same. Father Jon Schnobrich focused on their relationship. Now, the disciples are forced to their limit while in the storm. They can only have faith in God to get out of it.
Christ tells them, “Do not be afraid.” At the sound of his voice, Peter appears to be the only one to know it is him, so he requests that he might be able to join him. Jesus tells him, “Come.”
Peter walks on the water, and despite being so physically close to Jesus at that moment, he starts to mess up internally and feels fear. He falls, but Jesus helps him and tells them to have faith. Likewise, we must cultivate this faith by following the precepts of the Church. These are to go to mass, confess our sins, consume the Eucharist, fast, help the poor, and keep the church’s marriage laws.
Mass times Aug. 19-24: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 AM. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
