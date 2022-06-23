Last weekend, Fr. Jon Schnobrich told a true story about the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Agnes, a little girl with severe autism, went to Mass with her parents and Margaret, a family friend. She was nearly nonverbal but would say hi when someone said it to her first. At church, she determinedly moved beyond all the pews and insisted to sit right next to the altar.
When the priest consecrated the host and held it up, the girl’s eyes fixed on the Eucharist, and she began to say, “Hi, hi,” and to blow kisses. Finally, the family friend realized that it was Jesus himself interacting with Agnes in exactly the way she could receive. After that, this happened every time Agnes and her parents went to church. This beautiful story does not just provide evidence of the real presence, it also shows how much Jesus loves us — he is willing to meet us where we are, loving us in exactly the way we are ready to receive.
Mass times June 24-30: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
