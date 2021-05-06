In last week’s Gospel reading, John 15:1-8, Jesus says, “Just as a branch cannot bear fruit on its own unless it remains on the vine, so neither can you unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him, will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing.”
Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam addressed the children who received First Communion last Saturday, pointing out that on this day, they were now entering into a special contract with Jesus. Many people believe God is far away and we have to fend for ourselves, but Jesus is the vine that’s always connected to us if we trust in him. With his help, we can become spiritually strong and able to forgive. Being unable to forgive others, Fr. Joseph said, is a sign that we’ve cut ourselves off the vine, whereas charity, love, joy, and peace are signs that we are safely connected.
Special events: May 11, 18 and 25, from 6-7 p.m. at church: May devotions to our Blessed Mother.
Save the date: May 16, 1 p.m., Crosby Center, Eileen George Prayer Group.
Mass times May 7-13: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
Information: mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org and 888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson
