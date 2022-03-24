“God has promised forgiveness to your repentance, but he has not promised tomorrow to your procrastination.” (St. Augustine)
We can fool people, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, but we can’t fool God. Repentance means to look at the dark places in our souls we usually don’t like to look at. We need to recognize our sins as a reason to seek God, not avoid him.
Repentance is an unpopular word today, but the confessional is not a penalty box — it’s the place where freedom is found. To repent is to take responsibility for our sins, to own them, but not to keep them. Christ took our sins upon himself and opened the path from God’s heart to ours. This Lenten season, make it a point to go to confession.
On Friday, March 25, 5 p.m.: “Divine Mercy Chaplet” (sung) and Stations of the Cross, followed by bring your own meal and enjoy an episode of “The Chosen” at the Crosby Center
Saturday, March 26, noon-2 p.m.: Free community soup lunch at the Crosby Center.
Mass times March 25-31: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: 3:15-3:45 p.m. on Saturdays at church or by appointment.
Additional confession times during Lent: Sundays 7:30-7:50 a.m. and 10-10:20 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson
