In his homily, Fr. Jon Schnobrich discussed the deadly sins of greed and envy. Greed blurs the distinction between want and need. He mentioned couples that want children at any cost and resort to in-vitro fertilization, a sin in the eyes of the church. While greed and jealousy want good things for themselves, envy aims to take good things away from others.
St. Augustine called envy diabolical because it involved hatred. It can even masquerade as fairness, said Fr. Jon, like schools giving out made-up awards so no kid has to feel bad. Ultimately, it leads to a heart turning away from God.
On March 7-8, 6 p.m., as part of Lent, the church partners with Sisters of Life in a special program, “Encountering Christ the Healer,” at the church.
Mass times March 5-11: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m.
Devotions during Lent: virtual rosary with Fr. Jon, Tuesdays, 6 p.m.; Stations of the Cross, Fridays, 6 p.m. in church with Fr. Jon, and 7 p.m. online with deacon Tom Cooney; rosary for life with Diane Marcoux, Saturdays, 3:20 p.m., in church, followed by 4 p.m.; and adoration of the blessed sacrament, one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses.
Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment; call the office at 802-888-3318, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.).
Contact the office for the Zoom links. mostholynamevt.org, holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.