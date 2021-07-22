God revealed himself to Moses in the form of a burning bush and, asked his name, said, “I am who I am.”
It wasn’t yet time for God to give his name yet, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. The reason was that once you name or label something, it’s easy to put it in a box.
God showed that he was not to be labeled as just one thing, one god among many. He wanted to protect the human race from dismissing His holiness by becoming too familiar with him — as we all know, “familiarity breeds contempt.”
It also leads to false presumptions about God, said Fr. Jon. God wants to draw us up into union with himself. He chooses for us to not only know his name but to be fed with him through the Eucharist — the most complete union there is.
Mass times July 23-29: Friday noon (no Adoration); Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday noon (no Adoration); Thursday 8 a.m. Adoration, 9 a.m. Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.