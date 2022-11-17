Reflecting upon this week’s gospel reading, Father Sayaha Paul encouraged us to persevere until the end. Amid suffering and temptation, Paul told us to be persistent in praying and listening to the commandments of God, such as loving our neighbor and our enemy.
If we abide by these things, our lives will be secure and fulfilled. Unlike those who so heavily relied on the temple in Jerusalem for worship and fulfillment, an earthly thing, we must be reliant on the new temple, which is Christ.
Mass times Nov. 18-Nov. 24: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday no Mass. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
Confessions are one half-hour before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
