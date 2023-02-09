Father Sayaha Paul preached this week on these words of Christ, “You are the salt of the earth” and “You are the light of the world.” Saint Paul specifies that we should reflect the light of the sun, as Paul noted, indicating that we are to share the glory of Christ and be as bright as him, who himself is the image of the father.
Christ calls us also to be the salt of the earth. Salt as a substance is not easily replaceable, as Christ is trying to indicate about us. We are precious to the lord by imitating and retaining the seasoning offered to us in this new life through baptism we stay as white as salt. We are not meant to keep this only to ourselves, as pleasant as it is — we are meant to season others with love and the gospel.
