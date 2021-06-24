The Bible tells us God’s love is everlasting, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, but do we actually believe it? The Book of Job is all about innocent suffering. Job loses everything but never complains. Finally, though, when his suffering gets overwhelming, he calls out God, “Why do you hide your face and count me as your enemy?” (Job 13:24)
What follows is the longest speech God gives in the Bible. He challenges Job, “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? ... Have you entered into the springs of the sea, or walked in the recesses of the deep? ... Declare, if you know all this.” (Job 38:4,16,18)
That doesn’t mean God is arrogant and uncaring. It means he has greater plans for our lives than we can comprehend. God doesn’t cause suffering, but he sometimes permits it. Many Christians believe that following Jesus will make their life easy, but following him also means carrying our cross. In the end, love will prevail, and everything will make perfect sense to us.
On Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., the anti-abortion women’s group holds Heal Our Land Holy Hour at church. Call the office if you’d like to sing and pray with us.
Mass times June 25 to July 2: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Daily Adoration before Mass, except Sundays. Confessions Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
