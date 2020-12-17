Due to new COVID restrictions and in efforts to keep everyone as safe as possible during our Christmas Masses, we are requiring registration this year.
We will be offering five Masses at the following times: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Christmas, Dec. 25: midnight, 10 a.m.
When you are ready to register, contact the office by either calling (888-3318) or emailing mhnj@vermontcatholic.org. You will need an exact count of how many people will be attending Mass. Tickets will be issued to you and collected at the door for that Mass.
Due to the capacity restrictions, seats and tickets are numbered in order to maximize attendance and keep safety protocol. Each person will need their own ticket to enter. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 18.
Note that we have strict guidelines in place to ensure social distancing, and seats are not guaranteed.
Bishop Coyne has required that masks be worn by all attendees for the entire celebration of Mass, excluding children under 2 years old. This action is being taken to ensure that all parishioners are safe at Mass so that we may continue to publicly celebrate the sacraments.
— Shannara Johnson
