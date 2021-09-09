When we think of the word missionary, Fr. Jon Schnobrich said, the first words that come to mind are foreign countries and priest. But what we should really be thinking of is “me.” We’re all called by Jesus to be missionaries for the word of God.
Through our baptism, we allow Jesus Christ to live inside of us. Our joys and sacrifices aren’t just ours anymore — we share them with Christ. Jesus came to proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God; his mission was the salvation of souls.
Christianity is not the story of man’s search for God but of God’s search for man, said Fr. Schnobrich. Like Jesus, we are missionaries. As Christians, our identity is intrinsically tied to our mission of proclaiming the kingdom of God.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., it’s youth night at the Rossi home in Johnson, a planning session with food, games and prayer. Call the office for the address.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m., it’s an evening of worship, song and fellowship at church.
Mass times Sept. 10-16: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15–3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Find us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org, 802-888-3318 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.