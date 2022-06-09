Once upon a time, at one of his concerts, the great Polish pianist Ignacy Paderewski encountered a 5-year-old boy who had wandered onto the stage and sat at the piano, playing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Paderewski, reaching around the boy, accompanied his childlike playing, creating a beautiful harmony and ending in thunderous applause from the audience.
Fr. Jon Schnobrich compared this to the works of the Holy Spirit in our lives. Before Pentecost, the disciples were like spiritual children — fearful, simple men. After they received the Holy Spirit, they became fearless apostles who went out into the world and evangelized the masses. These days, when violence reigns and our country is getting increasingly divided, we need to rely on the Holy Spirit more than ever. Every time we choose to put someone else before ourselves, choose patience over losing our temper, choose humility over pride, we are a witness to Christ. Wherever we go, God can use us to touch the hearts of other people and change their lives.
Mass times June 10-16: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
