“Ask and ye shall receive” seems a simple statement. God never imposes anything on us, so we must ask for what we need, but we also must be able to receive, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. The water we receive from a faucet may be a thin trickle or a full stream.
It’s the same with our receptivity to the gifts from God. The more we’re able to receive, the richer our lives become and the more we want to share those gifts. There’s no better way to evangelize people than to share the pure joy that comes from receiving God’s grace in our lives. It’s not about deserving that grace; it’s about accepting it. All we must do is say yes.
The Eileen George prayer group meets Sunday, May 22, 2 p.m., at the Crosby Center.
May devotions are Tuesday, May 24, 6-7 p.m. at church.
Mass times May 20-26: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, no Mass; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, noon. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is one hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
