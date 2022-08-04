“All things are vanity!” said Father Robert Murphy with these words from Ecclesiastes, reflecting on how the human being vainly strives to find fullness in this world.
The fullness that this world has to offer will return to dust. Even if it reflects a good, it will fall short of the ultimate good. The one who shall truly fulfill us is Christ. He has a dwelling place prepared for us with riches unimaginable compared to the perishables of now.
We must be unlike the rich man who vainly stored his riches here below. Murphy recommended that we should be focusing on Christ, dying to those desires for vanities, as St. Paul says, and storing for ourselves glory in heaven.
Join us for Alive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6-7 p.m., for worship and fellowship. Then join us for Fr. Paul Sahaya’s chicken curry dinner on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. as we raise money for improving the family housing of an Indian priest and a nun.
Mass times Aug. 5-11: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
