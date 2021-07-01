Mark 5:21-43 describes how a sick woman in a crowd touches Jesus’s cloak and is instantly healed. Jesus, sensing that power has flowed out of him, asks, “Who touched me?” The woman confesses and he says, “Daughter, your faith has saved you. Go in peace and be cured of your affliction.”
Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam took this Bible passage as an opportunity to thank the Morrisville parishioners for the love, kindness and generosity they had shown him. “You touched me,” he said, “you touched my life.” Saturday was Ikegbunam’s last Mass celebration at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. As a thank-you gift, he handed out copies of his poetry book, “Just Because of You.” Mass was followed by a farewell party for the popular Nigerian priest who graced us with his loving presence for two years.
On July 10, 11 a.m., there will be memorial funeral Mass for deacon Tom Cooney at St. Monica’s in Barre. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from our church; call the office to reserve a seat.
July 13, 6-7 p.m., ALIVE, an evening of worship and fellowship takes place at the church.
— Shannara Johnson
