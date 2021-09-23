Last Friday was the Feast Day of St. Hildegard von Bingen, a German mystic and doctor of the church (1098–1179).
Canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, St. Hildegard was a true Renaissance woman. She studied medicine and was a gifted poet, composer, musician, philosopher and theologian. Pope Benedict said about her: “For her, the entire creation is a symphony of the Holy Spirit who is in himself joy and jubilation.”
However, St. Hildegard, who received many visions from God, could also be stern and didn’t mince her words when confronting evil. She harshly reprimanded Emperor Frederic Barbarossa for causing a schism in the church and supporting three anti-popes against the legitimate pope, Alexander III.
She also rebuked the German Cathars movement “for seeking to subvert the very nature of the church” and reminded them that “true renewal of the ecclesial community is obtained with a sincere spirit of repentance and a demanding process of conversion, rather than with a change of structures.”
Mass times Sept. 24-30: Friday noon; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; and Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass (except Sept. 24) and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
