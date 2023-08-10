In his preaching on the feast of the Transfiguration, Father Paul Sayaha reflected specifically on Saint Peter, the disciple among the three present who dared to say anything. They were all gifted with a brief slice of heaven, witnessing the glorified body of Christ alongside the respective lawgiver and prophet, Moses and Elijah.
He knew it was good to be there, but at the voice of God the Father, he became afraid. It was not the first time Peter had become afraid, as he had fallen into the sea of Galilee when attempting to walk alongside Jesus on the water. As soon as he lost focus of Christ, he began to trip up. He should have remained focused on Christ, as we should. He should have remained focused on the Eucharist, lest we fall into sin. May we keep focus on God, and realize heaven is nothing but the final fulfillment of union with God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.