Last week’s Gospel reading was Matthew 17:1–9. Jesus takes the disciples up on a mountain where Moses and Elijah appear to them. Then God himself appears and tells them, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.”
God has chosen to speak to us through his son, Jesus Christ, said the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam in his homily, so we need to listen and do the will of God rather than the will of man. Every day, we face challenges from people who try to force us not to live our religion, not to stand up for what we believe in, and to keep our faith hidden.
But if we give our relationship with those people priority, we’re not listening to the voice of God. It is only obedience to God that gets us to heaven. Our faith is something that is meant to be shared — so do whatever God tells you to do. Pick up your cross every day and follow Jesus Christ because he is the only way we must follow, the only truth we must seek, and the only life we must live.
Important date: Wednesday, March 18, noon, Interfaith Service plus lunch at the United Community Church in Morrisville.
Mass schedule, March 13-19: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. More information mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson