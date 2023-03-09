On Sunday Father Sayaha Paul preached on the transfiguration of Jesus. The transfiguration, at its time, showed to the disciples that witnessed it — Peter, James and John — that Christ is the fulfillment of the law and the prophets. He is what they foretold would come to save our fallen humanity and give us by the means of grace freedom from the bondage to sin that the law of Moses kept us conscious of. Not only this but when the three disciples witnessed his transfiguration, they were given a hopeful glimpse into the appearance of the resurrected Christ.
His face was also as bright as the sun, like that of Moses on Mount Sinai. But unlike Moses, who could not see God, Christ is always in relationship with the Father. He has transferred to us in the flesh an archetype to follow and has become for us the very icon of God. Through him, we are changed now and increasingly so thereafter, at the resurrection.
