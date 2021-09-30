Deacon Phil Lawson from the Burlington Diocese visited the parish. He said Pope Francis calls all Catholics to be missionary disciples, evangelizing via three key factors.
Know your faith and explain it to others. Many believers don’t know Scripture well. But Jesus has called us by name; he’s invited us to be here. We need to study the B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) to know God’s will for us.
Accompany each other on the road of salvation. “A Christian alone is a Christian in danger,” he said. We’re not meant to take our faith journey alone. Ask God to bring others into your life who you can walk with, and he will send people to you.
Spread the joy of Christ. Asked what attracted them to the Catholic faith, converts usually say they found it to be the one true religion — but they also mention meeting Catholics who radiated such joy that they wanted the same for themselves. We need to live and spread the joy, love and peace that comes from walking with Christ.
October devotion is Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6–7 p.m. at the church.
Mass times Oct. 1-7: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
